Evelyn Marion Knowles died peacefully at the Stoneridge Nursing Home, Carleton Place on April 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Evelyn was predeceased by the love of her life for 55 years, James (Art) Knowles, and also her parents, William (Bill) Stewart and Marion Rodger. Evelyn was the loved and respected mother of Paul (Jean Kerr) and Ruby (Barry Johnstone); proud grandma to Stewart, Stacey (Brent), and Lindsay, and great-grandma to Nolan. Evelyn had a loving and close relationship with her siblings, Don (Joan, Beulah), Gordon (Kay), Margaret (Norman), Allan (Joyce), and Helen (Bill). A teacher by training, Evelyn taught primary school in Niagara Falls and London, before starting a family. Evelyn continued her vocation as a substitute supply teacher, but soon her time was filled with family, church, home and community activities. Once her children were grown, and Art retired from his position as Town Engineer, Town of Perth, Evelyn and Art threw themselves into community endeavours, building projects, faith and fellowship. An avid gardener, Evelyn was awarded "Senior Citizen of the Year" from her home town, Lanark Village, in recognition for her community gardening. Evelyn and Art went on multiple adventures together across the globe, volunteering in Haiti, Burundi, Sri Lanka, and Japan. In her last years, Evelyn loved visits from her family, fiddle music by her grand-daughter and was proud to be part of a 4-generation photo with her first great-grandson. A private interment in Pine Grove Cemetery will be held. There will be a gathering to honour and celebrate Evelyn at a later time. In remembrance, contributions in Evelyn's memory can be made to the Lanark Baptist Church, or the Alzheimer's Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020