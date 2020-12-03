It's with great sadness we share the loss of our mother, Florence Margaret (nee Preston) Tennant, on November 27, 2020, in her 96th year, surrounded by family in Perth, Ontario, where Marg had resided with her son after being predeceased by her beloved husband, John in 2017 after 70 years of marriage. Left to mourn are her children, Stephen (Susan Scully) in Perth, Drew (Susan Batchelor) in Toronto and Janice (Craig) Grieve in China and grandchildren, Jodi (Julie Gazzola), Lucas and Adam Tennant and Georgia and Isobel Grieve. Marg was born in Oliphant, Ontario to her late parents, William and Janey (Moore) Preston. The last remaining sibling, she joins her predeceased sisters, Mildred McGregor Taylor, Helen Doran, Nancy Waugh and brothers Bill and Jack. Marg also leaves her sister-in-law, Mabel Tennant of Paris, ON. plus several nieces and nephews on both sides of our clan. After graduating Wiarton High School she moved to Owen Sound to work and met John. They married and moved to west end Toronto (Etobicoke) where they worked and raised us. After retirement they moved to Big Cedar Estates, (outside Orillia) enjoying a relaxed life for over 32 years. Mom was a friendly, quiet, sincere, dedicated daughter, sister, wife, loving mother and community volunteer. I never heard her say a negative word about anyone. Even in her dying days she never complained of pain, only trying to make us snicker with her comments. Marg's last few years were filled with attending plays acted in or directed by grandson Lucas, local musicals teched by grandson Adam, community musical choirs, concert bands and house concerts. She also enjoyed attending Community Home Support - Lanark County's "Perth Diners Club" and Perth Enrichment Program's "PEP Program". Both programs' staff went beyond the call of duty to make shy Marg feel welcomed. Her dry humour became more and more apparent, much to our joy. Our Thanks to her caregivers, especially Gloria Ryan, Dr Liu, all the PSW's she had pre-covid and Palliative Care Nursing. Our dog Maxie will miss her many hours laying comfortably on Marg's lap in the Sunroom every day. Cremation has taken place and Margaret will be laid to rest in the family plot at Balsam Grove Cemetery, Oliphant, next Spring. A Celebration of her Life will happen also at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. Safe Home, Mom. Enjoy dancin' with Dad forever.