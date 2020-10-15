Orval passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He was the dearly loved husband for 67 years of Marguerite "Marg" (Baker) Adam. Orval will be sadly missed by his daughter Helen (Michael) McDaniel, son Donald (Dianne) Adam; grandchildren Katrina (John) Boothby, Adam (Jennifer) McDaniel, Julie (Joel) Cameron, Blair (Courtney), Teryl and Myles (Alex) Adam; siblings Evelyn Adam, Emmett (Ruth), Basil (June), Eric (Mary) and Ambrose (Marjorie) Adam, Margaret (late Reno) Cantarutti and Desmond (Margaret) Adam. He leaves as well 11 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family including daughter-in-law Cary Adam, nieces, nephews, the Baker family and good friends. Orval was predeceased by his parents Ewart and Irene Adam, son James and brother Carl Adam. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lanark will be held privately for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to The Building Fund of Sacred Heart Church, Lanark or Holy Name of Mary Church, 134 Bridge St., Almonte, ON K0A 1A0.