It is with great sadness that we announce Faye's passing at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Loving wife of Michael Bulger for 54 years. Cherished Mom of Shawn (Charlene) and Allison. Beloved gramma of Emily, Alexia, Natasha, Charlie and Brooke. Dear sister of Tom Ferris (Norma) and sister in law of Mary Anstey. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Margaret Ferris. During Faye's working career she was a Registered Nurse and worked throughout the province for over 36 years. Faye's family wish to give their heartfelt appreciation to all the Doctors, Nurses, paramedics and staff at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital for the wonderful care that they gave to Faye. A private graveside service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Palliative Care Unit or the Oncology Unit. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S Renfrew. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 29, 2020