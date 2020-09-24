1/1
FLEMING Clayton William
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda Lucille Fleming. Loving father of Scott (Cara), Derek (Daniele), and Shane (Jillian). Cherished grandfather of Liam, Carly, Katherine, Meredith and Maddison. Predeceased by his siblings; Arnold (Vivian), Walter (late Helen), Muriel, Donald (Dorothy), Leonard (Ruth), Earl (late Marion), and Verla (late Don). Survived by his twin sister Margaret (late Russell). Predeceased by his parents John and Elma Fleming. Missed dearly by his close friend Barb Chivers. Clayton William Fleming, and his twin Margaret, were the youngest of nine children. The Fleming farm was on Buttermilk Hill Road. He left for the west on a farm excursion the age of 14. When he returned to Smiths Falls he was employed with the Smiths Falls Bottling Works and then with CP express. Finally, he and his brother Arnold began working for Wilson Brown Lumber. Rideau Lumber grew over 45 years to become a landmark in the Smiths Falls business community. Friends met with the family at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to Smiths Falls Dialysis or Gerry Lowe Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca. Provincial Covid-19 restrictions require the wearing of masks inside the funeral home. Social distancing is required by those not from the same household, and the number of attendees may be limited due to capacity restrictions.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
