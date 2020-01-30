|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mom at Hospice Renfrew on January 27, 2020 just 13 days shy of her 90th birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband Donald in 1995. Beloved Mom of Judy (Ed Boldt), Joanne (Ron Reyes), and Janice (Larry Visneskie). Predeceased by her daughter Sandra. Loving Nanny of Natalie, Steffie , Jason, Kelly, Terri Lyn, Tricia and Bryan. Proud great-nanny of 14. Survived by her siblings Robert (Nellie) Kingsbury, Fay (George Berard), and Phiney Hoffman (late Norm). Predeceased by her sisters Lorette, Shirley and Violet and her brother Kenny Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S Renfrew on Tuesday from 2-4, 7-9 pm and after 8:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in memory of Flo may be made to Hospice Renfrew. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 30, 2020