Flora Catherine BISHOP
March 1, 1916 - November 3, 2020 (Formerly of Glace Bay, NS, Weston, Uxbridge and Arnprior, ON) Flora, in her 105th year, entered into heaven on Tuesday, November 3rd after a short illness. She was a resident of The Grove in Arnprior. Beloved mother of Cal (Sheila) Bishop of Toronto, Kathy Bird (Anne Marie McMillan) of Wolfville, NS and Eleanor Bishop, Arnprior. Dear grandmother of Mark (Lana) Bishop, Sara (Jeff) Bragg, Amy (Ryan) Fraser, Laura Slater and Fraser McMillian. Great grandmother of Gemma Bragg, Hadley Bragg, Emily Bishop and Lillian Fraser. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, William Bishop and her siblings John Calvert, Jean Kerkhoven and Emily Westelaken. Daughter of the late Sarah (nee McLean) and William Calvert. Flora was a woman of great faith, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who blessed her family with her unconditional love, support, and wisdom. She opened her home to countless people and only heaven will reveal all the lives that she touched in her 105 years on earth. Her legacy will continue through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who have been profoundly impacted by her love and example. We appreciate the wonderful care that The Grove staff provided. Flora's final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A live webcast funeral service was held on Saturday, November 7th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Chalmer's Presbyterian Church Uxbridge, The Grove Redevelopment Fund or a charity of your choice. Forever in our hearts. Condolences/Tributes/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 4, 2020.
