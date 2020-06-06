Florence Margaret HENRY
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was in her 105th year. Florence, devoted wife of the late Harold Henry (1981). Cherished mother to Maureen (the late Robert) Clark, Penny (Jim) Aris, and Sheree (John) O'Malley, and mother-in-law to Susan (the late Ron) Henry. Loving grandma to Roger, Melanie, Cheryl, Steven, Robert, Beverley, Jodi, Sarah, Siobhan, and Jennie, and her many great, and great-great-grandchildren. Florence will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Homer and Margaret Sherwood, son Ronald, sisters Elma, Mary, and Emma, and brothers Milton, and Alexander. A private burial is being held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Smiths Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Florence may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
