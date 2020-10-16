After a life well lived, our Beloved Frances passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Dear daughter of the late Anthony and Helen. Predeceased by her sisters Eleanor (Bernard) Kasaboski, Theresa Laurin and Annie (Stephen Lemenchick) and Irene. Frances will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Private family services to be held. Donations in Frances's name may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church Organ Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.