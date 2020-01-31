Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Frances Ann (Burns) Renwick


1931 - 03
Frances Ann (Burns) Renwick Obituary
In her 89th year, Frances died unexpectedly but peacefully in the Ottawa Civic Hospital on January 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, just 9 months ago. Frances was the much loved mother of Catherine (Ken), Robert (Marian), and Susan (Jeff) and the devoted grandmother of Eleanor, David (Jess), Emma (Kevin), Bob (Casey), Isabel (Travis), Sarah (Philip), Margaret and Katherine (Andrew) and great-grandmother of Audrey and Benjamin. The daughter of the late Evarista Binks and Kenneth Burns, Frances was predeceased by her siblings, Helen (Cecil), Bob (Jean) and Ken (Noriene). Frances is survived by her sisters and brothers in law, Helen (Frank), Jerry (late Shirley), Millie (late Charlie and Oscar) and John (Carol and late Patty), Giselle, Sylvia and Carol. She will be missed her cousin, George Binks (Rosemary) and many nieces and nephews. The Renwick family is very grateful for the wonderful care provided to her by the staff of Orchard View by the Mississippi. Mom was welcomed into the Orchard View community and enjoyed many new activities. In addition, thank you to Marie Dunn and Catherine Cameron for their Sunday support. Family and friends are invited for visitation at the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel 127 Church St. Almonte ON, 613-256-3313 on Monday, February 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Catholic Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, February 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Parish, 134 Bridge St. Almonte, ON. Frances' favourite colour was BLUE. As a tribute to Frances, please consider wearing a 'touch of blue' to her service. For those who choose to honour Frances with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Digital Imaging Campaign. Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 31, 2020
