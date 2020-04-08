|
January 27, 2020-April 6, 2020 (Lifetime Member of the Arnprior Lionettes) With heavy hearts we announce that Frances "Frankie" Taylor passed away peacefully Monday April 6, 2020 at the Almonte Country Haven at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband Edward "Ted" Taylor (2017) and her first husband Eugene "Gene" Greeley (1985). Much loved mother of Colleen Guerard (Mike) and Linda Legree (Steve Smith), both of Smiths Falls. Beloved Nanny of Katie (Pat), Kristy (Paul), Kyle (Stephanie), Jessika (Frank) and Joseph and cherished Great-Nanny of Lincoln, Max, Piper, Ariya, Isla, Rogan, Émilie and Jack. Frankie is survived by her brother Bill Murray (Diane), sister-in-law Joyce Murray and was predeceased by her brother Doug Murray and sister Gail Louis. Daughter of the late Frank and Annie (Visinski) Murray. Much loved aunt of Kent, Kelly, Kris, Peter and Jeffrey. Also survived by her stepdaughters: Shelagh, Carol, Margot and Andrea and sister-in-law Eleanor Einerson. Frankie loved to entertain and will be remembered for her wonderful baking, especially the generous trays of Christmas baking she so lovingly gave to her family and friends. True to her lively spirit, she also held a great passion for line-dancing and will be missed by her fellow dancers. The family wish to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Almonte Country Haven (Frankie's Country Haven Family) for their excellent care and friendship. Frankie's arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a service and celebration of her life will be held as soon as permissible. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery. In memorial donations can be made to the Almonte Country Haven. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020