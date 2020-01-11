Home

Frances Lepine

Frances Lepine In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of a dear mother and grandmother, Frances (Chaput), who God called to heaven January 11, 1995. > There's a family who misses you dearly, In a home where you used to be > There's a family who wanted to keep you, But God willed it not to be. > You left many happy memories, > And a sorrow to great to be told, > But to us who loved and lost you, > Your memory will never grow old. > We feel you in every 555 we see Mom/Granny xo > Forever Loved and Missed, > Daughter Carolyn & Granddaughters > Jennifer and Meghan xo >
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 11, 2020
