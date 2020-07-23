Frances passed away peacefully in Perth at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at the age of 87. Frances was the daughter of Henrietta (Lunam) and Thomas Clifford of Ottawa, ON and was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Kenneth Thomas English. She is survived by her three children; Stephen English (Frieda), Pamela English-Caldwell, Catherine English-Butterworth (Bob). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Melissa (Glenn), Amanda, Morgan, Graham, Jessica and Brittany. Her great-grandchildren Jayden, Ben and Faith will miss their delightful Granny. Frances was predeceased by her beloved brother, Charles Clifford, and will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law, Ann, her nephew, Gordon, and her niece, Karen (Norman), along with her great nieces and nephews Jeffrey, Andrew, Sarah (David), Gregory (Nicole), and Jessie (Gianni). Frances will be fondly remembered by Nancy Clifford, Terry Brown, Chico and Heike Traclet, Mike and Brenda Roberts, together with her many kind and supportive friends from Huntington Green. As a polio survivor, Frances was a strong advocate for other survivors. Frances appreciated her opportunities to travel with dear friends within Canada and abroad, and she spoke often of her vacations in Florida with her brother's family. She enjoyed creating cross-stitch art, spending time at the lake, and sharing memories from her court reporting days. Frances will be remembered for her quick wit, ready laugh, as a master butter tart maker, an avid bridge player, lover of animals and connoisseur of anything ice cream! Sincere thanks to Dr. Xu, the nurses/staff at Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital and the caregivers from Bayshore for their thoughtful care of Mom. Our family is grateful for the excellent care mom received from Graham and Debbie in her later years. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations
or to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 https://www.gwmfoundation.com/
. As a result of the current COVID situation, a formal gathering will not occur. There will be an intimate celebration of life at a later date. Please have a cup of tea, tell a good joke, and hug a loved one to honour Fran, Thank you! Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.