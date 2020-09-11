It is with great sadness that we announce our loving Mom's peaceful passing at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday September 10, 2020 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of the late Colonel "Ken" Laplante. Cherished Mom of Donna (Bob Bradford), Carol Ann (Mike Leonardo), Alanna (Sam Baird), Douglas (Cindy Johnston), Nada (Andre Noel), and Krista (Carey Gaul). Loving grandma of Christina, Melissa, Lee, Sonya, Michel,Tim, Maggie, Kyle, Kaylea, Natacha, Elizabeth, Samantha and Joshua. Frances will be fondly remembered by her 16 great-grandchildren, her brother Michael and her sister Rosemarie. She was predeceased by her sister Storme. A private family visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church Renfrew on Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Cancer Society
. Online condolences/donations may be made a www.gouletfuneralhome.com