Frances passed peacefully at home in Perth on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Predeceased by her husband Charles Maxwell, her parents Waldo E. Arbuthnot and Vera Frances (Rivington), her brothers-in-law R. Brian Sagar and Michael C. Gorrell. Survived by her two sisters Norma Jean Sagar of Powell River, B.C. and June Beverley Gorrell of Trenton, ON. Also included in her extended and truly loved family are her stepson David Alexander and his family of Trenton, ON, her stepdaughter Katherine Alexander of Ottawa, ON, her nephew Christopher Gorrell and his family of Trenton, ON, and her niece Catharine Gorrell Redwood and her family of Mississauga, ON. Fran's military service career started at HMCS Carleton in Ottawa and include tours of duty in Cornwallis, Halifax and Shelburne, N.S., Ottawa, Toronto and Carp, ON and 6 months with the UN in Egypt. A private family service will be held at a later date. Fran was a long time supporter of animal causes and her family would appreciate contributions to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.