Peacefully in Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Frank Belisle, age 94 years. Beloved father of Debbie Belisle (Ed Neville), Peterborough, Laurie (Charles) Homsma, Renfrew, Wendy McLaren (Bob McDonald), Golden Lake, Michael (Heather) McLaren, Ottawa. Survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters Ellard Leblanc, Mary St. Louis, Anna Holly, Irene Melcher, Doris Bonnah, and Allen LeBlanc. Private family visitation and service will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, ON. In memory of Frank, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 1, 2020.