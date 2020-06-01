Francis Belisle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Frank Belisle, age 94 years. Beloved father of Debbie Belisle (Ed Neville), Peterborough, Laurie (Charles) Homsma, Renfrew, Wendy McLaren (Bob McDonald), Golden Lake, Michael (Heather) McLaren, Ottawa. Survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters Ellard Leblanc, Mary St. Louis, Anna Holly, Irene Melcher, Doris Bonnah, and Allen LeBlanc. Private family visitation and service will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, ON. In memory of Frank, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved