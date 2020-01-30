|
I regret to announce the passing of Francis "Frank" Gallagher on January 22, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He leaves Joan, his beloved wife of 55 years. Frank was born and raised in Montreal, moved to Ottawa in 1968 and moved to Kemptville in 1989. Frank spent a long career in High-Tech, principally with Control Data and Oracle. He also enjoyed participation in music (guitar/vocals) and skiing. Friends are invited to visit the Kemptville Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 805 Prescott Street, Kemptville, on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kemptville District Hospital Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 30, 2020