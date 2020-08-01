Francis passed away at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his parents Pearl Hogan and Joseph Desjardins, his sister Joyce and son Thomas. Cherished father of Richard (Holly) Desjardins, Deborah (Paul) Gauvreau, Grace Mitchell and Christina Desjardins. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Francis will be sadly missed by his sisters Evelyn McIntosh and Gwen Leclair. As per his wishes there will be no viewing or funeral services. Donations in his name may be made to the Smiths Falls Legion Branch 95.