Fran passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years, surrounded by the love of his family at his home early in the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was predeceased on March 9, 2019 by his dearly loved wife of 65 years, Jean Agnes (McVean) Malloy. Fran was the cherished father of James and his wife Sonia Malloy, Cathy Walters Gilhuly and her husband Randy Scott, Tom (Diane Murray), Jane Parsons Scott and her husband Bill Parsons, Pat (Jane) and Paul (Lisa) Malloy and Foster daughter Jennifer Prefontaine and her partner Mike. He will be sadly missed by his sister Julie Moore, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Annie Malloy, brother John, sister-in-law Ruth and brother-in-law Ernie Moore. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St., W., Perth Friday March 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Johns Church, Perth Saturday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment in St. Johns Parish Cemetery. In honour of his life, memorial donations to the Perth Fair Board (for woodworking exhibits) or St. Johns Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 13, 2020