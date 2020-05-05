Francis Lloyd Jackson
Peacefully at the Smiths Falls District Hospital on Friday, May 01, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving father of Tom (Irene), Wendy (Glenn) and Cindy. Cherished grandfather of Brandon, Derek, Alex, Amanda, Tia and great-grandfather of Taylor, Skye, Lincoln, Brayden. Dearly missed by his niece Maureen and his good friend George. Fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. As per Lloyd's wishes cremation has taken place. A spring interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to Sobriety House Ottawa would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 5, 2020.
