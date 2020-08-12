In loving memory of Francis Stephen (Frank) Whalley, who passed away in hospital in Ottawa, ON on July 9, 2020. Funeral and/or celebration-of-life to be held in Ottawa pending improvement of current pandemic situation. Surviving siblings: Barbara, Rosalind, and Michael. Frank loved music, black and white classic movies, and going for long walks - sometimes unsupervised ! - on the spacious grounds at the former Rideau Regional Centre, Smiths Fall, where he lived most of his life. He was known for having a lot of "personality", a good sense of humour, and the capacity for maintaining longtime friendships with staff and other residents in Smiths Falls, and later, Ottawa (TCE group homes). The family wishes to thank all the staff who cared for Frank over the years. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Messages to the family c/o: 2213 - 2nd Ave NW, Calgary, AB T2N 0N1 or reeswhal@telusplanet.net



