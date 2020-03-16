Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Frank Davis Obituary
Almonte, ON. Passed away at the age of 100 at Orchard View by the Mississippi on March 11, 2020. Frank was a 75 year Almonte Legion Member and was active in local pipes and drums starting with the Cameron Highlanders during WWII. For the liberation of France, he was awarded, by the President of the Republic of France, the rank of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour in 2014. He also served local farmers for 35 years delivering raw milk to local dairies. Frank curled locally for decades. He was known by family, friends and those at Orchard View for his kind, gentle and generous demeanor. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late May (nee Morris, deceased June 2018). Cherished brother-in-law of Beth Morris. Dearly loved uncle of Anne Hamor (George), Susan Olson (Brent), Bill Morris (Janet), John Morris (Lorraine) and Ruth Bengough (Peter). Very dear great uncle of Alex Hamor (Suhaila), Adam Morris (Sasha), David and Michael Olson, Aidan Morris, and Megan and Cameron Bengough. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Keith Morris (June 2008). Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. (613) 256-3313) Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
