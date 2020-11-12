1/1
Frank Edward MCPHAIL
Frank passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on November 8, 2020 at the age of 66. Survived by brothers Ken (Geri) and Harold (Shelley) and sister Shelley. Predeceased by parents Kenneth and Georgette (Ottney), brother Ross, and brother-in-law Clark. Fondly remembered by special friends Rickey, Linda and Walker. Frank was an inspiring and cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews and he enjoyed spending time with his great-nieces and nephews. Devoted to his family, friends, and community, Frank will always be remembered for his generosity and compassion, as well as his love for nature, his beautiful gardens, and his Harley Davidson. His legacy will live on, in his countless intricate, artistic, and complex carpentry projects, which never failed to impress those he worked for. He was a passionate perfectionist in all that he did. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who supported Frank, and his family, through this difficult journey. A private service, for his immediate family, has been planned (due to COVID protocols) and a more appropriate celebration of Frank's "Life of Adventure" will take place at a later time. Donations, in Frank's memory, may be made to either Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Carleton Place Memorial Hospital Foundation. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
