Gone to her reward on January 19, 2020 at the age of 105. Freda Ann Watson passed away at home in Arnprior, leaving behind a legacy of family and love. Beloved wife of the late Caswell Watson. Loving mother of Ruth Leamy, Joan Ford, Cecil Watson (Paulette), Barb Still (Lorne), and Mildred Schlievert. Dear grandmother of 12, great- grandmother of 23; great-great- grandmother of 39 and great-great-great grandmother of 1. Freda Ann was predeceased by infant children Roy and Gerald. Daughter of the late John and Mary (McMahan) Scully. She will be fondly remembered by so many. Visitation was held at the BOYCE FUNERAL HOME LTD, 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior, on Monday January 27, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in the Boyce Chapel. Interment Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery. A Reception followed in the Boyce Reception Centre. In memory of Freda Ann, a donation can be made to the . Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020