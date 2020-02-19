Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Freda (Dixon) De Witt

Freda (Dixon) De Witt Obituary
of Almonte age 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edwin De Witt. Dearly loved mother of Valerie De Witt of Almonte. Predeceased by her son Bruce Richard De Witt. Following cremation an interment will take place in the spring next to her husband in Knox 16 Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Oakville Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020
