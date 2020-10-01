1/2
Freda Leona STROUD
May 21, 1928 - September 23, 2020 Our loving mother has passed away at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 92. A very special mom to Herb (Lucy), Norma (Russel), Terry, and Denzil (Rona). Cherished Grandma to Rick, Laurie, Grant, Steven, Scott, Curtis, Amanda and Christopher. And to her great-grandchildren Ashley, Eric, Megan, Nicholas, Hayden, Lexi, Max, Meeia and Colton. Predeceased by her mother Iva Sharpe. A huge amount of gratitude goes out to the wonderful, kind and caring staff at Bonnechere Manor and Dr. Low. They are truly special people. Freda's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A private family Graveside service was held at the Douglas Public Cemetery. In memory of Freda please consider a donation to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
