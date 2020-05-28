Frederick "Charlie" Briden
Charlie passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Charlie was the loving husband and best friend of Irene (nee Kirkham). He will be sadly missed by his sons Fred Briden (Jun Wang) and Rob Briden. He was a proud grandfather to Freddie Briden. Charlie is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Minnie Briden (nee Coursolle). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, along with Irene's entire family. At this time Charlie's arrangements are private for the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 28, 2020.
