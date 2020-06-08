Frederick Orville "Freddy" Dixon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Vlasta (nee Weber). Loving father of Jackie Dixon, Larry (Ali) Dixon and Tomas Weber. Proud grandfather of Danielle Henderson (Jeff Covell), Travis Henderson (Nicole Naqasar), Gabriel and Raven Weber. Predeceased by his parents Orville "Moose" and Jean (nee Hannah) Dixon and his sister Susan Dixon. Freddy was inducted into the Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He was an accomplished musician, showman, author and he was most definitely the happiest when he was entertaining. He had a great love of all animals, he loved his dog Mishka and he cherished his time and friendships with "his people". He will be deeply missed by many family, friends, neighbours and fellow musicians. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, a private funeral with family will be held, followed by a Celebration of Freddy's life at a later date. In memory of Freddy, donations may be made to Mel's Farm All Animal Rescue (https://www.melsfarm.ca/how-to-help/) or to the Community Living Association of Lanark County.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved