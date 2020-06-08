Passed away at home on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Vlasta (nee Weber). Loving father of Jackie Dixon, Larry (Ali) Dixon and Tomas Weber. Proud grandfather of Danielle Henderson (Jeff Covell), Travis Henderson (Nicole Naqasar), Gabriel and Raven Weber. Predeceased by his parents Orville "Moose" and Jean (nee Hannah) Dixon and his sister Susan Dixon. Freddy was inducted into the Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He was an accomplished musician, showman, author and he was most definitely the happiest when he was entertaining. He had a great love of all animals, he loved his dog Mishka and he cherished his time and friendships with "his people". He will be deeply missed by many family, friends, neighbours and fellow musicians. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, a private funeral with family will be held, followed by a Celebration of Freddy's life at a later date. In memory of Freddy, donations may be made to Mel's Farm All Animal Rescue (https://www.melsfarm.ca/how-to-help/) or to the Community Living Association of Lanark County.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 8, 2020.