It is with sorrow that the family of the late Fredrick Douglas Draker announce his passing at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with his wife at his side on Monday November 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Doug was the son of the late Fredrick and Ailsa (Gardner) Draker. Doug graduated from the RCMP training academy in Alberta and had many postings across Canada. His last posting was in Toronto where he retired after 35 years. Doug belonged to many Masonic Organizations and travelled worldwide. He was the Past Supreme Grand Master of the Sovereign Great Priory of Canada, the Worshipful Master of Brant Lodge #663 and the first Principal of the Hiram Chapter #2. He was elected Grand Scribe 'N' and Most Illustrious Grand Master, was Grand Sovereign of the Grand Imperial Conclave of Canada and a member of the Trent Priory #74, Sir William York Rite College #57, the Societas Rosicrutiana in Anglia, the Scottish Rite, the Holy Royal Arch Knights Tempar Priests, the Universal Council Craftsmen of Engineers, Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America, Tall Cedar District #24, was District Trustee and the St. Thomas of Acon Worthy Master. He was Deputy Grand Governor of Ontario and Appointed Grand Herald, Past Vice President of the Shriners Club of Hamilton, Sovereign Master and Secretary of Burlington Council #70 and member of the Madawaska Lodge #196. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Tanner) and his two sons Dwight Draker (Jacklyn) and Brent Draker (Laurie), two step-sons Ryan Sutton (Shannon) and Master Cpl. Brad Sutton-RCAF (Keltie) and grandchildren Dylan and Lauryn Draker and Macenzie, William and Scott Sutton, sister Esther Crowdis (Gerald), brother-in-law James Tanner (late Brenda) and sisters-in-law Ada Adams (Doug) and Kathy Routliff (Charles). Predeceased by brother Karol, brother-in-law Douglas Tanner (late Hazel) and sister-in-law Bev Wilson (David). Doug is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, good friends and fellow brethren. Doug will be remembered for his passion for flying. At the age of 17 he received his private pilot's license and then at age 18 his commercial license. At one time he was the owner of a Tiger Moth Airplane. He was also a firefighter with the Hamilton Fire Department. His strength of character and great determination will never be forgotten. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Interment to take place a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations are kindly accepted to the Arnprior and Regional Health Foundation.