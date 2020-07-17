1/1
Freestone Byron P. FREESTONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freestone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Byron Priestman Freestone at the early age of 56. Byron passed away suddenly, Sunday night, July 12, 2020 at the Perth hospital. Byron was born January 19, 1964 in Kettering Northamptonshire, England and was a loving son of Percival Freestone (Dorothy Vaughan), and the late Wilma Pettigrew. Byron was a loving brother of Elaine Ellson, Wendy Lalonde, Nancy Larmon and the late Heather Thubron. Byron was also adored by the rest of his family. Byron shared two wonderful children, Benjamin and Maggie Freestone, with Nancy Mahon. His children were the light in his life, and he was always so extremely proud of them. Byron was a ray of sunshine. His smile, laugh and English slangs would light up a room. He had many titles; Son, Pops, Soccer Superstar, Coach and Forever Friend. Byron shared a love so deeply for football. He ate, slept and breathed football. He was an immaculate player, and throughout the years he got to pass that talent down onto his children and kids on the field. In Brad Kyle's words, "he was an exceptional player. I have never seen better." His talent with football was like no other. Byron was a well-known carpenter under his True Cut Carpentry business. Byron was a professional at many things, but he could make and turn absolutely anything into the Taj Mahal. He had limitless knowledge and carried his love for carpentry as he joined Norwood & Co. He created lifelong friendships with amazing co-workers. Getting up for work was a breeze when he had wonderful individuals around him. His creativity and intelligence was out of this world. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A one of a kind man and the life of the party taken far way too soon. Cheers (with a Sleemans Clear) Pops, until we meet again our most handsome guardian angel. A private family service will be held. In memory of Byron, memorial contributions to The Table Community Food Centre 190 Gore St. E. Perth K7H 1K3 http://www.thetablecfc.org or Lanark Community Programs 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place K7C 4J9 http://www.lcp-home.com would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved