It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Byron Priestman Freestone at the early age of 56. Byron passed away suddenly, Sunday night, July 12, 2020 at the Perth hospital. Byron was born January 19, 1964 in Kettering Northamptonshire, England and was a loving son of Percival Freestone (Dorothy Vaughan), and the late Wilma Pettigrew. Byron was a loving brother of Elaine Ellson, Wendy Lalonde, Nancy Larmon and the late Heather Thubron. Byron was also adored by the rest of his family. Byron shared two wonderful children, Benjamin and Maggie Freestone, with Nancy Mahon. His children were the light in his life, and he was always so extremely proud of them. Byron was a ray of sunshine. His smile, laugh and English slangs would light up a room. He had many titles; Son, Pops, Soccer Superstar, Coach and Forever Friend. Byron shared a love so deeply for football. He ate, slept and breathed football. He was an immaculate player, and throughout the years he got to pass that talent down onto his children and kids on the field. In Brad Kyle's words, "he was an exceptional player. I have never seen better." His talent with football was like no other. Byron was a well-known carpenter under his True Cut Carpentry business. Byron was a professional at many things, but he could make and turn absolutely anything into the Taj Mahal. He had limitless knowledge and carried his love for carpentry as he joined Norwood & Co. He created lifelong friendships with amazing co-workers. Getting up for work was a breeze when he had wonderful individuals around him. His creativity and intelligence was out of this world. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A one of a kind man and the life of the party taken far way too soon. Cheers (with a Sleemans Clear) Pops, until we meet again our most handsome guardian angel. A private family service will be held. In memory of Byron, memorial contributions to The Table Community Food Centre 190 Gore St. E. Perth K7H 1K3 http://www.thetablecfc.org
or Lanark Community Programs 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place K7C 4J9 http://www.lcp-home.com
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.