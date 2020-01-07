Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Withers, G. F "Neal" announce his sudden passing at his home on the Rideau Lake on December 31, 2019. Neal, age 88. Beloved husband of Joan, dear father of Robert "Bob" (Kelly), beloved grandfather of Madison (Karl), Logan (Cassandra), Drew (Amanda), and loved great-grandfather of Mason, Bentley, Abigael, and Mikaela. Predeceased by mother Minnie Withers, and sister Marjorie, survived by sister Edna. Neal was a beloved teacher for 25+ years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. "A teacher never dies, he just loses his class". Interment will take place in spring 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at lannin.ca
