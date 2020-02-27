|
May 21, 1943 - March 3, 2010 A Letter from Your Loved Ones Dearest Grandmama, Mom, Wife, Sister, Daughter and Friend... Though some days pass by achingly slow, New mornings come with the blink of an eye; Often we sit and reflect and we wonder, How have 10 years gone by? We miss your sweet smile and good humour, Your passionate spirit and your wit, In each of us you left behind your soul; The most special parting gift. Your beloved and your cherished friend, Your son, daughter and her family of five; Our love carries us forward hand in hand, We see beautiful things through your eyes. So Grandmama, though we miss you dearly, You live within each one of our hearts; In this way, we reminisce and be glad, That our family is never truly apart. Love always, Marcel, Aline, Devon, Nathalie, Neil, Vanessa, Jack and Alexa
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020