Gail D. Taylor-Pankow
Passed peacefully with family by her side on December 1, 2020 at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site at the age of 74. Gail worked for almost 30 years with the Lanark County Board of Education and the Upper Canada District School Board. She retired from UCDSB as an Office Administrator. She was the mother of Angela, Caroline, Murray, and the late Michael Taylor, and grandmother of Austin and Theo Taylor. Gail was a very dedicated, hardworking and honest woman who enjoyed her trips to the casino. She loved her children and grandchildren very much, and they will miss her dearly. A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Blair and Son Funeral Home in Smiths Falls. A private family interment will take place at Kemptville Union Cemetery. Anyone wishing to donate in Gail's memory may do so to the Smiths Falls Hospital Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 5, 2020.
