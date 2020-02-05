Home

Garry Harold Percy Hodges

Garry Harold Percy Hodges Obituary
Passed away quietly with his devoted wife, Connie, by his side on January 31, 2020 at the Almonte General Hospital. Garry of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 76. Survived by his loving wife Connie (nee Thomson). Remembered by his children Dan (Heather), Brenda, and step-children Jacqueline (Terry), Edward (Amy), and Dawn (Peter). Proud "Grandpa" of Ryan, Sean (and their mother Elizabeth), Matthew, Adam, Ben, Brianna, Faith and Samantha. Predeceased by his parents Percy and Myrtle as well as his sister Joyce. Survived by his brother James. Will be greatly missed by his precious dog Daisy. Donations in memory of Garry may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. Karen Turcotte, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. A Graveside Service will be held in the Spring at the Auld Kirk Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to follow. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 5, 2020
