Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Janine Belaire for 51 years. Loving father of Peggy Fiebig (Douglas), Susan Collins (Douglas), Terry (Jennifer) and Kelly Murphy (Adam). Proud poppa of Alysia (Mat), Chandler (Hilary), Parker (Melissa), Ellen, Riley, Aidan, Molly, Kinley and Maisie. Dear brother of Anne Murack (Tony), Glenn (Muriel) and Colleen Campbell (David). Special cousin of Barbara Shea. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. At Garry's request, there will be no visitation. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Allison Clarke for providing years of thorough and compassionate care, and the staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their kindness during his brief stay. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 8, 2020