Gary Cullen

Passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband and best friend of Eva (nee Meyer). Loving and devoted father of Jennifer Cullen, Angie Cullen and Amy (Joel) Wood. Proud grandfather of Lucy and Dani Wood. He is survived by his sister Laura (late Bob) Conner, his brother-in-law Dick Moss and sisters-in-law Heather Cullen and Sharon Dunning. Gary is also predeceased by his parents Orville and Muriel (nee Chaplin), his siblings Ronald (Bernice) Cullen, Gail Moss, Boyd and Murray Cullen, and his brother-in-law Norm Turgeon. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
