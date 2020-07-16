After a short battle with cancer, Gary passed away with his loving wife by his side, in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in his 68th year. Gary is predeceased by his parents Gerry and Bess Utronki. Loving husband and best friend to Diane (nee Lafont). Devoted father to Josh (Melissa), Angela and James (Amanda). Adoring papa to Josiaha, Danielle, Kaidence, Ellie and Tinsley. Loved brother of Leigh, Dennis, Brenda and Kelly and dear nephew to Jim Utronki. Cherished son-in-law to Marilyn (late Frank) Lafont. Dear brother-in-law to Frank, Barb, Cathy, John, Rose and their families. Gary will be missed by his extended family, friends and his hunting and fishing buddies at Pine Point Hunt Club. Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private family graveside service at Horton Cemetery in Renfrew.



