Gary a life long resident of Smiths Falls passed away peacefully in the Kingston hospital. Cherished father of Gary (Yvonne), Terry (Tracy), Cindy (Steven), Trish Harper Watt, Keith Turcotte (a nephew considered a son), and brother of Charlie (Gloria). Gary will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, many grandchildren and his great-grandchild. Gary was predeceased by his wife of 37 years Brenda Mary Louise Theresa O'neil Harper, his parents Archibald and Vera, his sisters Madeline (Percy) Goff and Janet Turcotte. Gary was an active member of the community with a career which spanned over 30 years with Lafarge. Through his employment he met and worked with amazing people (Jerry Lowe). He was a sports enthusiast and staunch supporter of whiskey row and the Smiths Falls Bears, as such coached junior hockey, the hardball travelling team and was scout leader. Gary also enjoyed playing lob ball and his team won many tournaments. He was an active hunter whom passed down his skills and knowledge to his children and grandchildren. Our family would like to thank the Smiths Falls Hospital and the Cardiac Sciences unit of the Kingston hospital with special thanks to wonderful nurses Mark and Derek. We would also like to give our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone who called, left messages, sent or delivered food and for all the words of encouragement and prayers given to our family in our time of need. Creamation has taken place, internment and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Thank you The Harper Family



