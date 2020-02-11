|
|
Ansell-Gosselin, Gaye Gaye passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family and her loving husband, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 54. She was the beloved wife of Brian Gosselin who were together for 20 years. Gaye was very passionate about life. She was the guardian of her extended family. She upheld the dignity and value to anything she encountered. She helped us to love and appreciate our own lives. For this we are so grateful. Gaye will be sadly missed by the Raths and Ansell family and the Lau family. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15th at the Blair & Son Chapel at 1pm. In memory of Gaye, donations to the or First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada (fncaringsociety.com) would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020