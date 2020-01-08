|
|
Peacefully at home on Monday, January 6, 2020, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Roy for 65 years. Loving mother of Janice Armstrong (Len) and Kevin. Proud gramma of Alicia Poole (Christopher) and Kerry Holm (Ralph), and four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jean Phillips (late John). Predeceased by siblings Roy, Earl, Ronnie, Doris and Wayne, and an infant son. Friends may call at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11-11:45 a.m. A Celebration of her life will follow in the Chapel at 12 noon. Inurnment at Thomsonville Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca