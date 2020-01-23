|
We sincerely thank our relatives and friends for their condolences and expressions of sympathy on the death of our much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother. To all who supported us with messages, cards and donations, to all who attended the Celebration of Life, to Rev. David McFarlane for his support and encouragement, and to the Renfrew Presbyterian Church Hospitality Committee for the wonderful lunch, you will always be remembered. We also acknowledge and thank Dr. Cathy McDonald (Renfrew), Dr. David McDonald (Ottawa Hospital-General Campus), medical professionals and staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit and the medical professionals and staff at Quail Creek Retirement Centre for the wonderful treatment, care and compassion you all showed her. It was all greatly appreciated. The Olmstead Family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020