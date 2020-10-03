Passed away suddenly at her home in Sudbury on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Geneva was pre-deceased by her parents, Lawrence and Edna McNaughton, her siblings Gordon (in infancy), Edith Jerome (Alec), June McInnis (Dave), Lloyd and her ex-husband, Ronnie Doyle. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Joyce Tennant (late John) and Phyllis Donnelly (late Lawrence) and her brother Murray (Barb). Cherished Aunt of Janice (Wayne), late Jack (Joanne), Lorena (Marc), Diana (Garry), Alicia, Lee (Pauline), Lisa (George), Greg (Tracey), Adrian, Shontelle (Dan), Earl (Brenda), late Angus, and George (Marilyn). Loved surrogate Grandma to Diana and Alicia's children, Chelsea (Brent), Nicholas and Colin (Erline). She will also be remembered by many grand nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the VON Nursing care and Home Instead Home Care for their support. A private family service will be held at a later date. In Geneva's memory, a donation to your local Animal Shelter or Rescue would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com