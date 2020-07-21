George passed peacefully away at home with his family by his side on July 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Moore). Loving father of Kimberly Caulfeild (Sean) and Tony (Pam), cherished grandfather of Morgan, Caelan, Taylor, Sydney and Alex. Dear brother of Sister Georgina, and brother-in-law of Bernard Martin. George will be fondly remembered by many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Betty Martin, his brother Bill Quick, and his parents George and Mollie Quick. While Newfoundland had a special place in his heart, he loved spending time with all of his friends in Cape Breton where he lived for 25 years. We will remember him for his stories, jokes, and unique sense of humour. Married for 56 years, Elizabeth was the love of his life. Together they raised two amazing children, Kim and Tony, who he couldn't be more proud of. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, whether it was sneaking them chocolate from his secret stash, beating them in crib, or being their number one fan. He enjoyed a round of golf, sing-songs with fellow Maritimers, a good book, and most of all a feed of lobster. He will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him. A private family service will be held. In memory of George, contributions to The Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre 3045 Baseline Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 8P4 https://ohfoundation.ca/
or St. James Anglican Church 12 Harvey St, Perth, ON K7H 1W4 https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/27635
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.