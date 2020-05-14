George passed away peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. George Briggs of Perth in his 75th year. George was born in Ottawa on August 4, 1945 to Amy Mildred Briggs from Ottawa and Jackson Leonard (J.L.) Briggs from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the loving husband and best friend of Suzanne Morey Briggs and brother of Robert Brooke Briggs (Diane) of Perth. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Rebecca Bellamy (Kevin) of Perth, his loving grandsons, Benjamin and William Bellamy, and his many friends and family members. Donations may be made to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.



