George Francis David BRIGGS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George passed away peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. George Briggs of Perth in his 75th year. George was born in Ottawa on August 4, 1945 to Amy Mildred Briggs from Ottawa and Jackson Leonard (J.L.) Briggs from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the loving husband and best friend of Suzanne Morey Briggs and brother of Robert Brooke Briggs (Diane) of Perth. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Rebecca Bellamy (Kevin) of Perth, his loving grandsons, Benjamin and William Bellamy, and his many friends and family members. Donations may be made to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Dacre Family Funeral Home Chapel and Reception Centre
15 Victoria Street
Perth, ON K7H 2H7
(613) 267-3082
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved