George Whalen passed away at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of Darlene Gauthier and the late Susan Kenopic. Dear father of Billy Joe; step-father of Sherrylee (Raymond) Caillier, Vern (Anne), Bria and Jamie (Sarah) Barr. Dear grandfather of Amanda and William and great-grandfather of Liam, Shawna and Sinead, and also 20 grand and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Evelyn Brownrigg. Visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, Wednesday, September 16 at 7 - 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Thursday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of George, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME OR CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME AND MASS (To RSVP for the funeral home or Mass please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 613-432-2849.)