The family of the late George Rathwell would like to express our sincere appreciation to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, thoughtful cards, floral tributes, charitable donations and wonderful food during this difficult time. Special thanks to Rev. Barry Joynt for his thoughtful, personal funeral service, and to the staff at Blair and Son Funeral Home for their guidance and support. We also extend our thanks to the staff at Perth Community Care and Bayshore Home Care, and the doctors and nurses at the Great War Memorial Hospital, for the excellent care provided by all. Sally Rathwell & Family.