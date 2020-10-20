1/2
Georges "Steve" BLAIS
(Retired - Canada Post) With great sadness the family announces that Steve passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning, October 18, 2020. Georges Etienne "Steve" Blais of White Lake was 82. Beloved husband and best friend of Bonnie. Dearly loved and proud "Dad" of Michelle Blais (Caroline Schailleé) and Lisa Blais, both of Toronto, and Darryl Blais (Lori) of Ottawa. Cherished "Poppa" of Mack Blais. Dear brother of Lucille Desormiers (late Grégoire) of Sturgon Falls. Predeceased by his parents Donat and Thérèse Blais, his brother Jacques and a sister Gervaise. An avid golfer, accomplished woodworker and a craft show participant, Steve enjoyed the company of family and friends. His smile and genuine kindness will be missed. Steve's final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends were invited to attend the Funeral Mass that was celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Thursday, October 23rd at 11 o'clock. Inurnment Albert Street Columbarium, Arnprior. In memory of Steve please consider a donation to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or the St. John Chrysostom Church Restoration Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
