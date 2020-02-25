|
of Arnprior, Ontario It is with heavy hearts we bid farewell to Gerry. Predeceased by his life long love Mildred, his wife of 63 years. Dear father of Anne (Dean) Blimkie, Jane (Rob)Thompson and Jim (Colleen) Macklem. Beloved Grandpa to Matthew, Natalie, Alexander, Jennifer and Jayme. Predeceased by his parents James and Isa Macklem and his brother Douglas. Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta in 1933 and raised in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan his early years were filled with the adventures of a young cowboy, stories he loved to share. In 1947, the Macklem family moved to Arnprior and bought a business, Valley Wholesale, where Gerry became a co-owner. Gerry changed careers to work for Boeing in Arnprior, retiring from Boeing after 15 years of service. Gerry had many loves in his life: his wife, family, friends and a good conversation. As an avid outdoorsman, he found a home in the Arnprior Fish and Game club where he served as an executive for many years. In 1961, with his good friend Jim Wilson the Wolf Lake hunt club was founded. The hunt club brought Gerry much happiness over the years as a gathering place for hunters, anglers, friends, family and good stories. It was here he found peace on the 20th of February in his 86th year. We miss our Wolf Lake legend. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. 613-623-2538. A private family memorial service was held Tuesday, February 25, 2020. In memory of Gerald, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 25, 2020