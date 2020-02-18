|
Suddenly at his home on Otter Lake, ON, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Gerald Arthur McBride, originally from Cobden, age 64 years. Childhood friends and lifetime companion of Dorothy Goubault (nee Wilson) of Douglas. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Eileen McBride of Cobden. Dear brother of Stewart (Vera) McBride of Cobden, Linda (late Ted) Humphries of Cobden, Darlene (late Bruce) Nighbor of Smith's Falls and Alex (Kathy) McBride of Almonte. He will be loved and missed by many, especially his four-legged service companions, Spock and Prince Ginger (The Woodpile Boys). A private family service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home, Elgin, Ontario. Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Zion United Church, Douglas or the Portland United Church would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 18, 2020