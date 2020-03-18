|
|
Leach, Gerald Grant Surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Smiths Falls District Hospital, at the age of 75. Beloved husband and best friend of Ellen Leach (nee Hogue) for more than 50 years. Loving father of Lori (Andrew) Johnson, Grant (Terence) Leach and Shelley (Kyle) Leach. Proud Poppa of Nate and Toby Johnson. Gerald is survived by his brothers Garry (Gloria) Leach and Rod (Karen) Leach. He is predeceased by his parents John and Hazel Leach, and his siblings Bob (late Maureen) Leach, Terry (Bonnie) Leach and Ronald (Claire) Leach. He will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Late Billy (Heather) Hogue, Helen (late Peter) Bunn, late Frances Hogue (late Rene Ranger), Paddy (Dianne) Hogue and Jimmy Hogue and dear friend Mary Carroll. Gerald will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who were such a big part of his life. On behalf of Poppa Gerald, the family would like to say "Thanks for the friendship" to the brotherhood of the Montague Fire Department. A special "Thank You" to Shane, Sarrah, Jake and Gavin Martin. In light of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, a memorial service and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to CNIB would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 18, 2020